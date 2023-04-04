Colorado sports betting handle drops to $425.1m in February

The Colorado Department of Revenue reported gross gaming revenue of $22.6m.

The sports betting handle was down 3.5 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Colorado’s sports betting handle totalled $425.1m in February. That’s a decrease of 22.3 per cent from January’s $547.2m handle and also a 3.5 per cent drop year-on-year.

Some $421.6m was wagered online and $3.5m at retail sportsbooks. The Colorado Department of Revenue reported gross gaming revenue of $22.6m, an increase of 15.3 per cent compared to February 2022. Online gaming revenue totalled $22.5m.

The most popular sport for betting was professional basketball with $156m in bets across online and retail, followed by NCAA basketball’s $68m. Football betting amounted to $28m, tennis $25m and ice hockey $20m.

For the month of February, the taxes resulting from sports betting in Colorado came to a total of $1.25m, down 51.4 per cent compared to January’s $2.59m in taxes.