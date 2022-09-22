Clarion Gaming continue stakeholder engagement programme as ICE23 is on cusp of new record

ICE 2023 will be equal to if not bigger than the record-breaking pre-pandemic ICE 2020.

Press release.- A senior delegation from Clarion Gaming, led by managing director Stuart Hunter will be attending next week’s European Casino Association (ECA) Industry Forum, at Casino Baden, Austria (27- 30 September), and will be available to update ECA members and partners on planning for February’s edition of ICE London which will mark the return of all of the major supplier brands absent from the postponed 2022 edition.

Four months ahead of opening at ExCeL London the ICE show floor is on course to eclipse that of 2020 which would make it the biggest edition of ICE on record.

Looking ahead to next week’s Forum Stuart Hunter said: “We enjoy a highly productive relationship with the team at the ECA and the Forum provides an outstanding opportunity to meet with and learn from many of the industry’s pre-eminent thought leaders who will be in attendance.

“Our strategy and commitment is to work with every gaming sector in order to deliver powerful in-person events that meet the dynamic business needs of the entire gaming community.

“Events such as the ECA Forum, our successful symposium programme the next edition of which we are holding at G2E, the focus group programme that we conducted with first-time visitors attending ICE 2022 and November’s igaming symposium are all part of our extensive stakeholder engagement programme. All of the insight and findings are fed back and help to shape the ICE experience for our stakeholders.”

He added: “The prospect of a full-scale ICE London on its traditional February dates will be a fantastic opportunity for world gaming in all of its formats to re-connect and embrace the unparalleled business opportunities the show delivers. As a team, we can’t wait to welcome the entire industry back to ICE and are counting down the days to February 7th and seeing the first visitors arrive at ExCeL London.”