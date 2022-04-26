The ECA and Clarion Gaming launch Innovation Symposium

The programme is scheduled to commence in the coming month with a series of digital round-tables staged across Europe.

Press release.- The European Casino Association and Clarion Gaming announced at the ICE show in London in April the confirmation of a new Innovation Symposia. This was designed to bring casino operators and industry suppliers together in advance of ICE London 2023.

The programme is scheduled to commence in the coming month with a series of digital round-tables staged across Europe. These will be followed by a larger in-person gathering in Brussels scheduled for early June.

Stuart Hunter, Managing Director of Clarion Gaming explained: “The feeling is that the European casino sector as represented by the ECA and the industry games creators would benefit by coming together in a series of symposia to plan how the casino sector can come back stronger post-Covid and what it needs from the supplier side to make that happen.”

“ICE 2023 has been earmarked as a pivot event in the recovery timetable and the sights gained from the digital and in-person symposia will help determine what the future looks like. We are delighted to be driving this forward in partnership with our colleagues at the ECA who are great supporters of the ICE brand” he said.

Per Jaldung, ECA Chairman, added: “The industry needs to rebuild and re-energise in the quickest and most efficient way possible. Many members of the ECA attended the ICE London 2022 event and the view is that we will benefit tremendously from such an exercise.

“Holding an in-person innovation symposium in Brussels in June is an exciting prospect and I am delighted that we are able to partner with the team at Clarion in order to get this initiative off the ground. We would also like to hear from other strategic bodies and associations who would like to be part of this open-forum for debate, discussion and collaboration.”