Circa Sports opens permanent sportsbook at Silverton Casino Lodge

US.- Circa Sports has opened its permanent sportsbook at Silverton Casino Lodge. It’s the brand’s fifth satellite location in southern Nevada and first in southwest Las Vegas.

The 1,600-square-foot venue has a Daktronics screen showcasing games from major sports leagues, three betting windows and self-service kiosks. It replaces the temporary venue. CEO Derek Stevens and Silverton Casino Lodge president Rob Kunkle participated in an opening event.

Stevens said: “We’re excited to introduce Circa Sports to a new part of Las Vegas. We’ve been longtime fans of Silverton and have loved what Rob Kunkle and his team have done with the property over the past few years. This sportsbook marks a new chapter for both of our brands and is the perfect way to kick off the March Hoops season in the city.”

Kunkle added: “We chose Circa Sports as our sportsbook operator as we knew Derek and his team would deliver a first-class experience to Silverton – and that’s exactly what we got. We’re thrilled to have them join the Silverton family.”

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.27bn in January

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.27bn in gaming revenue in January. That’s an increase of 0.5 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $668.2m, down 3.8 per cent year-on-year and the first year-over-year decline on the Strip since June. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.11bn, a 1 per cent decrease. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue increase 35 per cent year-on-year.