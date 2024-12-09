Churchill Downs gets approval to develop eighth historical racing machine venue in Kentucky

The Calvert City Planning and Zoning Board has approved the development of Marshall Yards Racing & Gaming.

US.- Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has received approval from the Calvert City Planning and Zoning Board to develop Marshall Yards Racing & Gaming. The $40m to $50m development will be CDI’s eighth historical horse racing entertainment venue in Kentucky.

The venue will operate as an annexe of Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel on an approximately 4.5-acre site at the intersection of I-69 and I-24 in Calvert City. It will have 40 historical racing machines (HRM), a sports bar and a retail sportsbook, simulcast wagering and food and beverage offerings. It’s expected to open in early 2026.

Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI, said: “We are proud to announce this investment in Calvert City,”. “In addition to delivering a premier gaming and entertainment experience, this project will deliver $45 million in annual regional economic impact and create 250 construction jobs and 90 permanent jobs.”

Calvert City mayor Gene Colburn said: “Calvert City is thrilled to welcome Churchill Downs to our community. This project is a testament to our city’s strategic location at the crossroads of two major interstates, making us an ideal destination for economic growth and innovation. Churchill Downs represents a cornerstone of Kentucky’s rich heritage, and having this iconic brand invest in Calvert City is both an honor and an incredible opportunity. We look forward to the exciting development and opportunities this will bring to our region.”

Kevin Spraggs, Marshall County judge-executive, added: “This project represents a remarkable step forward for our community, bringing with it a wealth of economic opportunities that will benefit Marshall County for generations to come. The jobs created, the increased tax revenue and the growth in local businesses will have a far-reaching impact, helping to fund vital services like education, infrastructure, and public safety.”

Elizabeth Griffith Mudd, president of Kentucky Lake Economic Development, commented: “The opening of Churchill Downs’ historical racing gaming venue in Calvert City is a transformative moment for our community. Our local economy stands to benefit from increased business/tourism activity, new job opportunities, and a strengthened tax base, all of which will help drive sustained growth and prosperity in our region.”

Churchill Downs Incorporated has opened The Rose Gaming Resort in Dumfries, Virginia. The entertainment resort has 1,650 historical racing machines, eight bars and restaurants and a hotel with over 100 rooms and event space. The 175,000-square-foot entertainment venue has 2,500 parking spaces and 62 acres of greenspace with a 7-acre public park.