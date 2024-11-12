Churchill Downs opens Rose Gaming Resort in Virginia

CDI invested $460m in the venue in Dumfries.

US.- Churchill Downs Incorporated has opened The Rose Gaming Resort in Dumfries, Virginia. The entertainment resort has 1,650 historical racing machines, eight bars and restaurants and a hotel with over 100 rooms and event space. The 175,000-square-foot entertainment venue has 2,500 parking spaces and 62 acres of greenspace with a 7-acre public park.

CDI invested $460m in The Rose and has created approximately 500 permanent jobs. According to the company, the development will contribute to the expansion of thoroughbred horse racing in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI, said: “Churchill Downs Incorporated is thrilled to deliver a destination resort that will be a major economic contributor to the Town of Dumfries and Northern Virginia. Along with our local hiring commitments and strong family-supporting wages, we are committed to continued investment in Prince William County as we are proud to do for all of the communities in which we operate in Virginia.”

As part of a community partnership, CDI has committed $2m to fund the design of a new community centre to be built in Dumfries.