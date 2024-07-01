Churchill Downs names Michael Lilly as president of TwinSpires

Lilly will be responsible for the overall strategy and operation of the TwinSpires Horse Racing business.

US.- Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has announced that Michael Lilly has been promoted to president of TwinSpires Horse Racing, the provider of online horse betting and wagering partner of the Kentucky Derby. Lilly will be responsible overall strategy and operation.

Lilly joined CDI in 2018 as the senior director of finance at Arlington Racecourse. In 2020, he was promoted to vice president of finance of CDI’s TwinSpires Segment, and in 2022 he became vice president of finance and operations. Before joining CDI, he held financial leadership roles in the Chicago area.

CDI recently announced senior leadership promotions in its corporate gaming operations division. Mike Rich was named vice president of gaming operations and Colin Spewak was promoted to vice president of marketing for gaming operations. They report to Maureen Adams, executive vice president for gaming operations.

Churchill Downs opens Terre Haute Casino Resort hotel

Churchill Downs has held an opening ceremony for the hotel at Terre Haute Casino Resort in Indiana. The company opened the casino resort last month. The hotel offers 122 luxury rooms, a pool, a rooftop lounge, and a coffee shop.

The $290m resort includes a casino floor with 1,000 slot machines, 36 table games, 50 electronic table games, six live poker tables and a sportsbook. There are five regionally inspired bars and restaurants: Four Cornered Steakhouse, Rockwood Bar & Grill, The Soda Shoppe, Crossroads Center Bar and High Limit Bar.

See also: Kentucky Derby sees record handle