Churchill Downs announces senior leadership promotions

US.- Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has announced senior leadership promotions in its corporate gaming operations division. Mike Rich has been named vice president of gaming operations and Colin Spewak has been promoted to vice president of marketing for gaming operations. They will report to Maureen Adams, executive vice president for gaming operations.

Rich will oversee a segment of CDI’s gaming properties. He has 22 years of gaming experience, most recently serving as vice president for CDI and general manager of the company’s Terre Haute Casino Resort in Terre Haute, Indiana, where he managed the opening of the $290m casino resort. Before joining the company, Rich held several operational management roles with Caesars Entertainment and Harrah’s in multiple jurisdictions.

Spewak will oversee the planning and marketing strategy for CDI’s gaming segment. He has nearly 13 years of experience in the gaming industry, most recently serving as director of marketing operations for CDI. Before joining the firm in 2021, he held various marketing and operations roles with Caesars Entertainment.