Churchill Downs opens Terre Haute Casino Resort hotel

US.- Churchill Downs has held an opening ceremony for the hotel at Terre Haute Casino Resort in Indiana. The company opened the casino resort last month. The hotel offers 122 luxury rooms, a pool, a rooftop lounge and a coffee shop.

The $290m resort includes a casino floor with 1,000 slot machines, 36 table games, 50 electronic table games, six live poker tables and a sportsbook. There are five regionally inspired bars and restaurants: Four Cornered Steakhouse, Rockwood Bar & Grill, The Soda Shoppe, Crossroads Center Bar and High Limit Bar.

CEO Bill Carstanjen said: “Terre Haute Casino Resort has already attracted thousands of visitors from the region to enjoy an unparalleled gaming experience. The opening of the new luxury hotel component furthers our commitment to bringing new vibrancy to Terre Haute with this premier entertainment destination and marks a significant milestone for Churchill Downs Incorporated.”

THCR VP and GM Mike Rich added: “The launch of Terre Haute Casino Resort extends beyond physical structure; it’s about creating a vibrant and integral part of this community, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring this exciting chapter to life.”