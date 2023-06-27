Nowadays, the internet has opened up the gaming industry to many more people. Of course, the in-person casino experience is still worth trying – and in many cases, you’ll have an unforgettable time. However, you don’t necessarily need to visit a casino if you don’t want to; the fun is easy to transport to your home as well.

The US online gaming space is especially opening up, with many companies providing innovative and interesting offerings to all kinds of players. Chumba Casino is one that you might have heard of, and the company is one of the most popular social casino websites in the US.

When playing Chumba Casino, you can enjoy all kinds of casino games – including original titles that you might not have seen elsewhere. On top of that, you have the ability to pay with multiple payment methods.

Before playing, however, it’s worth doing some prior research to ensure that you’re getting the best possible experience. In this guide, you’ll discover everything you need to know about Chumba Casino – including accepted payment methods and the games you can play.

What Is Chumba Casino? How Does It Work?

Chumba Casino is an online casino within the social casino category. The casino is slightly different from other operators, in the sense that you can play many games for free. Chumba Casino has more than one million daily players, according to its website, and the main aim is to nurture a sense of community.

Chumba Casino offers a broad range of casino games, and you can pick from more than 100 titles. Though the casino isn’t the same as some of the others you’ll find, you can still play what you would in land-based venues.

You can still win money from sweepstakes and jackpots, and the casino states that it continuously launches new free titles for players to enjoy. One big benefit of using Chumba Casino is that you don’t need to download an app if you don’t want to, and because its games are free to play, you can use it as a practicing ground for when you play casino games at real-money websites.

Where Is Chumba Casino Located?

Chumba Casino is an online casino, though it does have physical offices in the US and Malta. The casino is regulated in many US states, and it also holds a license from the Malta Gaming Authority – the latter of which allows it to offer its services in some European countries.

When playing Chumba Casino in the US, you should remember that each state has its own gambling laws. However, one benefit of Chumba Casino is that social gaming is often treated differently than traditional forms of casino gaming. With that in mind, you should be able to enjoy Chumba Casino in the majority of US states.

In addition to the US, Chumba Casino is also available in Canada. So, if you’re just north of the border, you might also want to consider enjoying the company’s suite of games if you live in that country.

Chumba Casino Real Money: Can I Win Real Money?

The main concept of Chumba Casino is social gaming, which means that it’s not strictly about placing stakes and then winning money. In that respect, it differs from what you might be used to elsewhere – as many casinos require you to pay money with the possibility of winning.

Having said that, this doesn’t mean you can’t win money with Chumba Casino. The casino hosts sweepstakes and jackpots, which provide the chance to receive a payout based on how you perform.

Chumba Casino Games

Now that we’ve covered the basics of Chumba Casino, let’s look at some of the games you can play on the website. Below, we’ve broken these down into different categories to ensure that you have no problems navigating them.

Blackjack

Chumba Casino offers a selection of blackjack games that allow you to play whenever you want. If you’re only just beginning to play blackjack, this is a great introduction before you begin to wager real-life money elsewhere. Considering that the game is quite fast-paced, you’ll also learn how to play under pressure.

When playing blackjack at Chumba Casino, you can play as much as you want. Consider looking at how the dealer plays hands and more to get to grips with the basics.

Video Poker

Poker is one of the all-time classic casino games, and you can play video poker in numerous places online. That’s also the case with Chumba Casino, which has a variety of games with different rules. For example, you can choose one with a slightly altered table interface than you’ll find in typical versions of video poker.

On top of that, you can find games that will follow the same rules as you’ll find in ordinary versions of poker. One of the most popular video poker titles you’ll be able to play with Chumba Casino is Jacks or Better, which you’ll find in other places online as well. If you’re not sure where to start, this is an ideal beginning point.

Slingo

You might be able to guess what slingo is by the name alone, and it’s a great option if you enjoy both slots and bingo – or even if you’re interested in one or the other. If you want to try out this unique combination, Chumba Casino is an ideal place to see if you’ve found something new that you enjoy.

Slingo is a relatively new addition to the casino gaming space, and the game was originally brought about in 1995. You will spin reels when playing Slingo, and before that, you’ll need to pick numbers on a different table. If you land matches in this respect, you’ll win.

Slots

Slots are an all-time casino classic, and they really don’t need much of an introduction. You will find these machines in almost every casino where they’re legal, and they also feature in some bars around the world.

The aim of playing slot games is simple. You’ll need to spin the reel and hope that the symbols all match. In a standard casino, you’d win a payout depending on how many symbols you match – along with the value of these.

When playing slots at Chumba Casino, you can choose from a selection of titles. If you’re simply looking to become accustomed to how they work, you’ll find this a handy starting point.

Jackpots

The social aspect is why many people are drawn to Chumba Casino, and you can participate in jackpots that will pay out real money. How much you win will depend on the specific jackpot, and it might also vary from year to year.

Bingo

In addition to slingo, which we mentioned earlier, you can also play ordinary forms of bingo when enjoying Chumba Casino. Bingo is a simple game to understand; you’ll need to pick some numbers from the table before you then go on and tick each of these off when they’re revealed. If you hit bingo, you will – in real life – win a prize.

Is Chumba Casino Legal?

Chumba Casino is legal in many parts of the US, and you can also play it in Canada. If you’re based in Europe, you might also be able to play Chumba Casino – but this will depend on the country you’re based in, as some are geoblocked.

Chumba Casino Payout Reviews

Unlike ordinary kinds of commercial casinos, you don’t receive a payout when playing Chumba Casino for each game. For example, getting the right symbols on a slot won’t result in you winning money. However, you should also consider that you don’t need to stake money – so this can be a win-win.

One of the benefits of playing Chumba Casino, however, is that you can participate in sweepstakes. And if you win these, you could enjoy a big payout.

Chumba Casino Payment Methods

When choosing an online casino, it’s important to consider which online payment methods are and are not accepted. Though many will accept a broad range of payment methods these days, that is by no means universal.

With that in mind, we’ll now look at what you can use when paying at Chumba Casino. Remember, however, that you often don’t need to pay to play many of the games on the website.

Skrill

Skrill is one of the gaming industry’s most popular payment methods. This digital wallet solution lets you move money around easily across different borders, and you can use multiple currencies. Besides more common ones, such as the US Dollar and Euro, you can get the likes of Norwegian Krone and other lesser-used monetary forms.

When using Skrill, you can transfer money directly to and from your standard bank account. You can also sign up and play before too long, and another benefit is that you can get exclusive offers with a selection of betting websites.

In addition to online gaming, you can use Skrill for Forex, online shopping, and everyday activities.

Debit and Credit Cards

Debit and credit cards are some of the most established payment methods, and that goes for whether you’re paying online or offline. Chumba Casino lets you pay with your bank card to deposit money into your account, and you can use VISA, MasterCard, and American Express. When depositing money into your account, it shouldn’t take too long before you see the figure appear on your screen.

One important thing to note with credit cards is that in some countries, you might have difficulties depositing with your credit card. Yes, social gaming is technically different from ordinary gambling. However, some jurisdictions have imposed credit card deposit bans for gambling sites – so you may occasionally run into problems when trying to add money to your account.

Bank Transfers

If you’ve ever paid for something online, you’ll almost certainly be familiar with bank transfers. These work in a similar way to debit card payments – but the main difference is that instead of entering your card details, you’ll enter your banking information instead. A benefit is that you won’t need your card handy, which is ideal if you’re not interested in trying to find it (or if you’re waiting for a new one to arrive).

When using bank transfers, you’ll enter your account number and – in some cases – the sort code. For international transfers, you may need an IBAN.

If you’re based in the US, you can use ACH transfers to add money to your account on Chumba Casino.

Chumba Casino: Is It Worth Signing Up For?

Okay, so you’ve now got a better idea of what you can do with Chumba Casino. With that in mind, who should sign up for an account? And in what cases might you want to look at an alternative? Let’s find out.

Join If You Like…

If you’re not necessarily interested in real-money betting, you’re going to find significant value from Chumba Casino. Though you can win money, most of the games are free; the main way to win is from jackpots and sweepstakes. With that in mind, you might also be able to spend more time practicing – as you’re not required to part ways with your cash.

Another benefit of Chumba Casino is its community, so if you’re looking to have fun with like-minded people, then you’ll find signing up worthwhile.

Consider Looking Elsewhere If…

Though there are benefits of using Chumba Casino, it’s not for everyone. In some cases, you might want to consider looking elsewhere – and this is especially true if you’re thinking about playing for real money. You’re not really going to find that with Chumba Casino, as that’s not who its core target audience is.

Another occasion you might want to think about choosing a different casino is if you’ve tried to create an account, but you’ve noticed that Chumba Casino is blocked in your jurisdiction. In such cases, you’re better off looking elsewhere.

Everything You Need to Know in One Place

When playing social casino games, you should still look at what you need to consider – as they’re not all the same. This is no different from if you were playing for real money, as a bad experience is noticeable and could put you off playing altogether in the future.

Luckily, Chumba Casino offers a positive social casino experience. It’s one of the most established brands in this space, and you’ll receive top-level service when playing. On top of that, you’re going to be able to have opportunities to meet like-minded people and enjoy experiences with them.

If you’re looking for real-money casino gaming, Chumba Casino probably won’t meet those needs – but for the casual social gamer, this is a great place to look.

