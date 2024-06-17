Chicken Ranch Casino Resort starts accepting reservations

The California venue will hold a soft opening on July 15 for its hotel and an expanded gaming floor.

US.- The Chicken Ranch Casino Resort, in California, has started accepting online reservations. The venue will hold a soft opening on July 15 for its five-story hotel and an expanded gaming floor.

Located near Yosemite National Park, the destination will feature 196 hotel rooms. A full opening celebration is slated for autumn, when the property will open restaurants, bars and a 12,000-square-foot event space.

Another California resort recently announced renovations. Wilton Rancheria and its partner Boyd Gaming Corporation announced expansion plans for Sky River Casino, which opened in August 2022. There will be an expanded gaming floor, a High-Limit room, a 300-room hotel, a spa, an outdoor pool, and an event space to be developed in two construction phases. The first phase is expected to be completed by summer 2025 and the second by early 2027.