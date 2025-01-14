Booming Games expands in West Africa with chopbet partnership

Booming Games’ partnership highlights ChopBet’s dedication to delivering high-quality content.

Press release.- Booming Games has revealed its new partnership with ChopBet, an operator in Africa.

Established in 2024, ChopBet strives to become Africa’s premier sports entertainment provider. With a focus on engaging the continent’s youth, the company offers sports entertainment products, prioritizing trust and customer service. Booming Games’ partnership highlights ChopBet’s dedication to delivering high-quality content and creating immersive gaming experiences across Africa. ChopBet Players can now experience world-class gaming right from the comfort of their homes.

Solomon Godwin, head of Africa at Booming Games, said: “We’re delighted to continue our expansion in African markets, and Chopbet’s strong and trusted brand will only enhance this. Our provision is as wide-ranging as high-quality, and we believe we can offer real value to African players.”

Mr Eazi, founder & chairman at ChopBet, said: “We are excited to partner with Booming Games to bring their world-class gaming experience to ChopBet. Booming Games’ portfolio of games aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering premium gaming experiences to our customers across Africa, and we are confident that this partnership will offer our customers exciting new opportunities to enjoy.”