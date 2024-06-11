California’s Sky River Casino announces expansion plans

There will be an expanded gaming floor, a High-Limit room and a new hotel.

US.- Wilton Rancheria and its partner Boyd Gaming Corporation have announced expansion plans for California’s Sky River Casino, which opened in August 2022. There will be an expanded gaming floor, a High-Limit room, a 300-room hotel, a spa, an outdoor pool, and an event space to be developed in two construction phases.

The first phase is expected to be completed by summer 2025 and the second by early 2027.

Jesus Tarango, Wilton Rancheria chairman, said: “We are very proud of what we have created – and continue to imagine – at Sky River Casino. With these expansion plans now firmly in process, the future is even brighter for the Elk Grove community, greater Sacramento area, and for generations of Wilton Rancheria people, the only federally recognized Tribe in Sacramento County.

“I want to thank the Tribal Elders and citizens of Wilton Rancheria for their support. We would also like to gratefully acknowledge the invaluable support extended by the City of Elk Grove, Sacramento County, and our state leaders, along with the incredible reception by an amazing and welcoming Northern California community.”

Sky River Casino president Michael J. Facenda added: “These expansion plans for Sky River will continue to set new standards of excellence for casino experiences not only in the Sacramento area but throughout Northern California and beyond. Once we have a world-class hotel, event space, and other highly desirable amenities, we will offer a destination of appeal to guests who will travel in search of elevated experiences that are highlighted by lively gaming and entertainment, amazing culinary options, upscale overnight accommodations, and relaxing environments.”