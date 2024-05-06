Chicken Ranch Casino & Resort to open in July

The California resort will host a soft opening on July 15.

US.- Chicken Ranch Casino & Resort, in California, will hold a soft opening on July 15 for its five-storey hotel and an expanded gaming floor. The destination will feature 196 hotel rooms. A full opening celebration is scheduled for autumn, when the property will open restaurants, bars and a 12,000-square-foot event space.

In April, the venue scheduled a job fair to hire food and beverage, hotel, gaming and security positions. It will host another on May 14. Katie Kirkland has been named group sales manager.

The North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians and Station Casinos to build new venue in California

The North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians has entered a partnership with Station Casinos to build and operate a new entertainment facility in California. The agreement was approved by the Chairman of the National Indian Gaming Commission.

This joint agreement, currently called the “North Fork Project”, will span a 305-acre parcel of land adjacent to Highway 99 north of the City of Madera. The site was taken into trust for the benefit of the Tribe by the Department of the Interior in February 2013.