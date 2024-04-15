Chicken Ranch Casino appoints Katie Kirkland as group sales manager

Kirkland has more than 14 years of experience in the hospitality, tourism and sales industry.

US.- California’s Chicken Ranch Casino has named Katie Kirkland as group sales manager. Kirkland has more than 14 years of experience in the hospitality, tourism and sales industry. She worked as sales and marketing director at Visit Tuolumne County and served at Club Med Resorts, Black Oak Casino Resort, and Development Counsellors International.

Kirkland commented: “As the new group sales manager at Chicken Ranch Casino Resort, I am excited to bring fresh perspectives and innovative strategies to enhance our guests’ group experiences. Our team is dedicated to creating memorable events and ensuring every detail exceeds expectations. I look forward to collaborating with our clients and partners to elevate our offerings and establish Chicken Ranch as a premier destination for group gatherings.”

In February, Eric Barbaro was named general manager of the resort. The company is currently developing a five-storey hotel scheduled to open this year. Once completed, it will offer 196 hotel rooms, a 12,000-square-foot conference space, restaurants and chicken-themed dining.

The North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians and Station Casinos to build new venue in California

The North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians have entered a partnership with Station Casinos to build and operate a new entertainment facility in California. The agreement was approved by the Chairman of the National Indian Gaming Commission.

This joint agreement, currently called the “North Fork Project”, will span a 305-acre parcel of land adjacent to Highway 99 north of the City of Madera. The site was taken into trust for the benefit of the Tribe by the Department of the Interior in February 2013.