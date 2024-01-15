The North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians and Station Casinos to build new venue in California

The chairman of the National Indian Gaming Commission has approved the agreement.

US.- The North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians has entered a partnership with Station Casinos to build and operate a new entertainment facility in California. The agreement was approved by the Chairman of the National Indian Gaming Commission.

This joint agreement, currently called the “North Fork Project”, will span a 305-acre parcel of land adjacent to Highway 99 north of the City of Madera. The site was taken into trust for the benefit of the Tribe by the Department of the Interior in February 2013.

Upon completion, the North Fork Project will feature a 100,000-square-foot casino with over 2,000 slot and video poker machines and 40 table games, including blackjack, Pai Gow and three-card poker. In addition, the property will feature dining and beverage options, and parking.

Fred Beihn, chairperson of the North Fork Rancheria, said: “The North Fork Rancheria is delighted with the approval of the Management Contract with our development partner, Station Casinos. Our Tribe is grateful to have a partner so committed to the principles of tribal sovereignty and to bringing the full benefits of tribal gaming to our Tribe and community.”

Scott Kreeger, president of Station Casinos, added: “We are thrilled to announce the successful achievement of this pivotal milestone in advancing the North Fork Project. Station Casinos extends its heartfelt congratulations to the North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians community on reaching this next stage. We are excited to help the Tribe bring this exciting project to fruition, fostering economic prosperity for the surrounding community and tribal members through the creation of permanent job opportunities. We look forward to supporting the Tribe in the finalization of their splendid facility and contributing to the success of this remarkable endeavor.”

Meanwhile, in December, Station Casinos opened Durango Casino & Resort in Southwest Las Vegas. Red Rock Resorts’ chairman and CEO Frank J. Fertitta and vice chairman Lorenzo J. Fertitta celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The hotel and casino occupies 71 acres on South Durango Drive near the 215 Beltway. It features an 83,000-square-foot casino offering 2,300 slots and 60 table games. It also features a 205-seat sportsbook, a circular bar, over-the-counter and kiosk wagering options and The George Sportsmen’s Lounge. The resort has more than 200 guestrooms and suites, convention and meeting spaces, a pool with private cabanas, outdoor social areas, restaurants and free parking.

California government authorized the collection of signatures for gambling initiative

Secretary of State of California Shirley N. Weber announced that the proponent of a new initiative was cleared to begin collecting petition signatures on January 2, 2024.

The Attorney General prepares the legal title and summary that is required to appear on initiative petitions. When the official language is complete, the Attorney General will forward it to the proponent and to the Secretary of State, and the initiative may be circulated for signatures.