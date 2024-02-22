Chicken Ranch Casino names Eric Barbaro as general manager

Barbaro has over 15 years of experience in the gaming industry.

The firm is expected to open a new hotel in the summer of 2024.

US.- California’s Chicken Ranch Casino has named Eric Barbaro as general manager. With over 15 years of experience in the gaming industry, Barbaro has worked at gaming companies such as MGM Resorts International, Tropicana Las Vegas, Station Casinos, and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe. His CV also includes serving as a sergeant in the US Army and graduating from UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Eric Barbaro commented: “I am honored and excited to accept the position of general manager at Chicken Ranch Casino. I am dedicated to maintaining the casino’s high standards and collaborating with our team to offer a first-class resort and casino experience for our guests. I am eager to contribute to the ongoing prosperity of Chicken Ranch Casino and can’t wait to unveil the Chicken Ranch Casino Resort later this year.”

The company is currently developing a five-story hotel scheduled to open this year. Once completed, it will offer 196 hotel rooms, a 12,000-square-foot conference space, restaurants and chicken-themed dining.

California government authorized the collection of signatures for gambling initiative

Secretary of State of California, Shirley N. Weber has announced that the proponent of a new initiative was cleared to begin collecting petition signatures on January 2, 2024.

The Attorney General prepares the legal title and summary that is required to appear on initiative petitions. When the official language is complete, the Attorney General will forward it to the proponent and to the Secretary of State, and the initiative may be circulated for signatures.

