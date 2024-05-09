Celebrating success: Uplatform had a blast at BIS SiGMA Americas 2024

Uplatform participated in the iGaming event held in São Paulo, Brazil, from April 23-25.

Press release.- As the curtains closed on SiGMA Americas 2024, Uplatform said it emerged triumphant, having left an indelible mark on the highly anticipated iGaming event held in São Paulo, Brazil, from April 23-25. The SiGMA Group orchestrated a remarkable industry convergence, drawing together Latin America’s leading suppliers, operators, and affiliates for a vibrant exchange of ideas and innovations.

“Uplatform’s booth wasn’t just another stop at the event—it was the heart-pounding epicentre of excitement, leaving everyone hungry for more”, stated the company. Attendees found themselves captivated by a range of activities and offerings. They engaged in interactive games, savoured bespoke cocktails, and encountered pleasant surprises along the way. The “U_Blast ” concept underscored Uplatform’s adeptness in supporting clients’ iGaming ventures with agility and personalised solutions.

According to the firm, visitors were pleasantly delighted by the extensive and rich array of features that Uplatforms solution had to offer. The pinnacle of their experience was undoubtedly the captivating showcase of the sportsbook itself; from global championships to local leagues, Uplatform’s sportsbook showcased a diverse range of sporting events, catering to the varied interests of Latin American enthusiasts. “Not only does it have extensive football coverage, but it also has the most extensive Esports coverage in the industry with DOTA 2, CS: GO and FIFA, League of Legends, Quake Champions, Rainbow Six, Call of Duty, and so many other games to bet on”, they added.

From Uplatform’s perspective, the expo wasn’t just full of excitement; it was a treasure trove of valuable insights. As they reflect on the event, the team realises the depth of knowledge acquired will be instrumental in shaping their future endeavours. Uplatform has gathered a wealth of information that will guide their path forward. Every interaction and observation has equipped them with a deeper understanding of their industry and audience. Armed with this newfound insight, Uplatform is poised to innovate and excel in the future, building on the lessons learned from this unforgettable expo experience.

As the buzz from BIS SiGMA Americas 2024 reverberates across the industry, Uplatform stands poised to continue its journey of empowering iGaming businesses in Latin America. “With a steadfast dedication to excellence and a keen understanding of regional nuances, Uplatform remains a formidable ally for enterprises aspiring to conquer new horizons in the ever-expanding realm of iGaming”, commented the firm.