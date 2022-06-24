North Carolina sports betting bill fails in the House

There's little time left for the Senate to approve the last option for sports betting.

But there is one last small chance to legalise sports wagering through Senate Bill 38.

US.- North Carolina’s House of Representatives has put an end to almost any chance of a mobile sports betting bill being passed this year, but there is still some hope. The House has voted 52-49 against Senate Bill 688 but it gave its approval to Senate Bill 38 on a 51-50 vote.

SB 688 had already passed the Senate but the House’s vote rules it out. Its vote in favour of SB 38, meanwhile, means there’s still some chance of sports betting legislation this year, but that bill hasn’t been passed by the Senate, and there’s not much time left. Any bill not approved by June 30 would have to be reintroduced when the General Assembly meets again next year.

Ahead of this week’s vote, the House Judiciary I Committee had given its okay to the two bills with minor amendments, including doubling the funding for problem gambling treatment to $2m a year and a ban on betting on amateur sports. The proposed legislation would have allowed sports betting to launch as early as January 1, 2023.

SB 38 raises the fees and tax rates proposed in SB 688. Operators would pay a 15 per cent tax on gross wagering revenue minus winnings paid out plus promotional credits and federal excise tax. The deduction for promotions and credit would be phased out in five years. The original bill proposed an 8 per cent tax rate and did not put an end date for the deductions for promotional credits.

There would be a $1m application fee for sportsbook operators and a $1m fee for license renewal.

At the moment, sports bettors in North Carolina can only bet at two tribal casinos operated by the Cherokee Indians.