California’s Jamul Casino signs deal with Video King

US.- The Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation, owner and operator of Jamul Casino, has signed an agreement with Video King. The company will provide its Bingo Treasures game in partnership with Parlay Games.

Bingo Treasures offers traditional bingo game elements, including the ability to pick numbers and play for a common game-ending pattern on a 5×5 bingo card.

Jamul Casino president and general manager Mary Cheeks said: “Jamul Casino is thrilled to be the first California Tribal casino to partner with Video King for Bingo Treasures. We are excited to introduce the game at Jamul Casino. We are also delighted to be a host for the live weekly ball draws, which we intend to make very entertaining when we launch.”

Video King VP Rusty Morin added: “We are thrilled to partner with Jamul Casino to launch our Class II certified bingo game. We expect that our addition of multi-million-dollar weekly jackpots will accelerate the growth of Bingo Treasures as a nationally linked Class II bingo product.

“This will allow Indian country to finally host and offer to players life-changing jackpots, which can compete for dollars players are currently spending on lottery-type products. This product can be sold from all facilities located on Tribal lands held in trust.”

Video King and Parlay Games are in negotiations with other Indian Tribes to add Bingo Treasures to their facilities. Bingo Treasures and other gaming products will be presented at the 2022 G2E convention.

Jamul Casino recently named Scott Lake as its new chief marketing officer. He has more than 25 years of experience in senior marketing management roles, with eight years at Sands China, most recently serving as senior vice president of loyalty marketing and strategic analysis.

California Republicans oppose online sports betting legalisation

The Republican Party in California has expressed opposition to the legalisation of sports betting in the state, joining the Democratic Party in opposing Proposition 27. The proposal is backed by several operators, including BetMGM, FanDuel and DraftKings. If approved, the measure would see Californians legally allowed to place wagers online or via mobile apps.

Prop 27 is opposed by numerous organisations. Many California tribes have shown opposition to the initiative but support Prop 26, which would legalise sports betting at tribal locations and horseracing tracks.