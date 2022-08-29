California’s Jamul Casino appoints Scott Lake as chief marketing officer 

With more than 25 years of experience in senior marketing management, Lake will be responsible for the marketing area at the San Diego venue.

US.- San Diego’s Jamul Casino, owned and operated by the Jamul Indian Village, has named Scott Lake as its new chief marketing officer. He has more than 25 years of experience in senior marketing management roles, with eight years at Sands China, most recently serving as senior vice president of loyalty marketing and strategic analysis

Lake also worked for Caesars Entertainment for 13 years, including as director for VIP marketing and director for national casino marketing. He recently worked as the managing consultant for KOGNITIV, with expertise in loyalty marking for leading brands in retail, hospitality, and financial services.

President and general manager of Jamul Casino Mary Cheeks said: “Scott has the leadership experience, innovative thinking, and analytical skills we need to continue building momentum in our region. I’m excited to see what ideas Scott has to amp up our marketing efforts.”

Scott commented: “I was drawn to Jamul Casino because of the outstanding leadership of both the Jamul Indian Village Tribe and the casino management. I’m impressed with the way this team has been able to build this property and its brand from the ground-up to become a regional leader in less than six years. I hope to help the next six years be just as extraordinary.”

In June, Jamul Casino appointed Ram Patrachari as chief information officer (CIO). Patrachari is responsible for building new technology systems and offering a secure experience for all casino guests.

With more than two decades of IT and casino experience, Patrachari has worked at Bell Labs, Compaq, Exodus Communications and AT&T Wireless. He previously worked at a Southern California casino for 15 years.

Jamul Casino launches San Diego Poker Classic series

Jamul Casino has launched a new multi-day poker series to be held each quarter. The first San Diego Poker Classic (SDPC) started on August 18 and will finish on August 28. Held at Jamul Casino’s poker room and JIVe Lounge, it offers over $150K in prize money.

In partnership with RunGood Events, the series will feature 14 trophy events, including a $50,000 weekend opener alongside a ladies’ event next week. The main competition will kick off on August 23. It offers a $100,000 guarantee. Players will have to pay a $600 buy-in or try a satellite table.