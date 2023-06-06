California’s Elk Valley Casino signs deal with Quick Custom Intelligence

QCI’s platform is being deployed on the venue’s gaming floor.

US.- Elk Valley Casino, in California, has signed a deal with Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) to start installing its QCI Enterprise Platform on its gaming floor.

Michael White, director of marketing & player development at Elk Valley Casino, said: “Elk Valley is committed to providing the best customer experience at our property. With the QCI Platform, we now have the power to ensure no carded customer goes unnoticed by our Player Development team while the customer journey is rewarding for both the guest and the property’s revenue goals.”

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, added: “We appreciate that after significant research and a thorough vetting of several products in the market, Elk Valley Casino Resort selected the QCI Enterprise Platform. We collaborate daily with the 1,800 player development professionals using our host tool to constantly add features and functionality for ease-of-use.”

Cliff Castle Casino in Camp Verde, Arizona, and Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel in New York also signed with Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) to start installing its QCI Enterprise Platform.

California reinstates moratorium on cardroom expansion

California governor Gavin Newsom has signed Assembly Bill 341, which extends the state’s moratorium on issuing new cardroom licences for another 20 years. Smaller existing cardrooms will be allowed to add limited new tables. The bill was supported by 40 Californian tribes.

The 1997 Gambling Control Act imposed a 25-year moratorium on cardroom expansion. After expiring at the beginning of the year, the new law proposed a further 20-year freeze on new licences. The bill establishes that cardrooms with fewer than 20 gaming tables will be able to add up to 10 new tables.

Cardrooms will be able to add up to two new tables in the first year after the law takes effect and up to two more tables every four years following that.