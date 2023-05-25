California reinstates moratorium on cardroom expansion

Cardrooms with under 20 gaming tables will be able to add up to 10 new tables over the next 20 years.

California governor Gavin Newsom has signed AB 341, extending the moratorium until 2043.

US.- California governor Gavin Newsom has signed Assembly Bill 341, which extends the state’s moratorium on issuing new cardroom licences for another 20 years. Smaller existing cardrooms will be allowed to add limited new tables. The bill was supported by 40 Californian tribes.

The 1997 Gambling Control Act imposed a 25-year moratorium on cardroom expansion. After expiring at the beginning of the year, the new law proposed a further 20-year freeze on new licences. The bill establishes that cardrooms with fewer than 20 gaming tables will be able to add up to 10 new tables.

Cardrooms will be able to add up to two new tables in the first year after the law takes effect and up to two more tables every four years following that.

Assemblymember James Ramos, who sponsored the bill, said: “I am happy to have brought the tribes and cardrooms together in a historic consensus that has resulted in the bipartisan AB 341 becoming law. I deeply appreciate Gov. Newsom’s support for AB 341, which will help ensure the vitality of the gaming industry by allowing for measured cardroom growth without overexpansion over the next 20 years.”

Keith Sharp, president of the California Cardroom Alliance, added: “This new law will provide smaller cardrooms and their communities the opportunity to grow over time and create new jobs and local economic benefits without over-saturating the gaming market.”

Morongo Tribal chairman Charles Martin commented: The overwhelming support for AB 341 by state legislators, tribes and cardrooms aligns with the will of California voters who have consistently stood with Indian tribes in support of gaming on federally recognized tribal lands while opposing over-expansion of gaming across the state.”

Kyle Kirkland, president of the California Gaming Association, said: “The California Gaming Association commends the leadership and support of the state legislative leaders in signing into law Assembly Bill 341 that recognizes California cardrooms are critical to many local economies and communities across the state as it preserves the good-paying jobs cardrooms provide and the tax revenues relied on by many cities. This legislation allows for an increase in tables for existing small cardrooms while reinstating a license moratorium that has helped provide stability in the industry for decades.”

California’s Jamul Casino announces new hotel expansion

The Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a subsidiary of the Jamul Indian Village (JIV) Tribe, has announced the expansion of Jamul Casino with a new luxury hotel. The 16-story boutique hotel will offer 200 rooms, including 52 suites.

It will be accompanied by a six-story parking structure with 350 parking spaces. Casino guests will directly access the hotel through a climate-controlled, enclosed pedestrian sky bridge. The hotel lobby will be home to an approximately 4,800-square-foot restaurant with views of the surrounding area.