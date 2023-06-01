Cliff Castle Casino signs deal with Quick Custom Intelligence to install Enterprise Platform

QCI’s platform is being deployed throughout the Arizona property.

US.- Cliff Castle Casino in Camp Verde, Arizona, has signed a deal with Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) to start installing its QCI Enterprise Platform. The platform is being deployed throughout the property and the marketing, player development and casino operations teams will begin training soon.

Cliff Castle Casino Hotel is owned and operated by the Yavapai-Apache Nation. The venue offers blackjack, poker, digital craps and more than 660 gaming devices, as well as a 20-lane bowling center, and a Kids Quest. The resort offers musical events at the Dragonfly Nightclub and hosts entertainment and large-scale events at the outdoor arena, Stargazer Pavilion.

Rojelio Rubio, general manager of Cliff Castle Casino, said: “We are excited to add the suite of QCI products, they will not only make us more efficient but improve the response time and recognition of our valued guests. QCI is helping us achieve our goal of constantly improving the guest experience here at Cliff Castle Casino.”

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, added: “We thank Cliff Castle for their decision to partner with QCI as their data and resort tooling provider. QCI is committed to further innovation to meet the need of gaming resort operators. The QCI Enterprise Platform was developed specifically for resort casinos, allowing their hosts, marketing executives and casino gaming operators team to function in a modern data-enriched environment. With over 4,000 gaming executives currently utilizing the QCI platform worldwide, we are confident our proven product will continue to meet the dynamic needs of Cliff Castle Casino.”

Gila River to open new casino in Arizona on June 30

The Gila River Indian Community (GRIC) has announced that its new casino south of Chandler, Arizona, will open its doors on June 30. The project, named Santan Mountain, will be GRIC’s fourth casino. The $180m casino was approved through the state’s reinstated and amended gaming compact in May 2021 and broke ground on December 2021.

Construction took about 18 months at the site near Chandler at Gilbert Road and the future Santan Mountain Drive, south of Hunt Highway. The 33,000 square feet gaming floor features more than 800 slot machines.