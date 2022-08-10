Caesars Sportsbook app launches in Washington DC

The sportsbook has migrated from the Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has announced that its sports wagering platform, Caesars Sportsbook, is now available in Washington DC. The migration from the Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill app added more ways to deposit funds, faster payouts, expanded ways to wager, additional markets and a cleaner interface.

Through the app, players have access to same-game parlays, cashout functionality, live scoreboards, and expanded in-play betting options.

Chris Holdren, co-president of Caesars Digital, said: “D.C. remains a special market for us following the historic opening of Caesars Sportsbook at Capital One Arena in 2021.

“This is an important step as we continue to expand our offering for sports fans. We’re ready to capitalize on our momentum with our great district partners as the sports calendar ramps up.”

In 2021, Caesars and Monumental Sports & Entertainment opened the first sportsbook to operate in a US sports venue with Caesars Sportsbook at MSE’s Capital One Arena, home of the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Capitals.

The two firms recently announced expansion plans for the sportsbook, adding 700 square feet of new betting space. They also plan to add 13 additional self-service sports betting kiosks, a new entrance and celebrity chef Guy Fieri’s first full-service restaurant.

Washington DC sports betting handle and revenue down in June

The sports betting handle in Washington DC was $13.8m in June. That’s a decrease of 29.3 per cent from $19.5m in June 2021 and the down 19.8 per cent from May’s $17.2m.

Revenue was $1m, less than half the $2.2m posted in the same month in 2021 and down from $2m in May this year. The number of operators active in the DC market is now higher, however, with five active operators compared to three in June 2021.