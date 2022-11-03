Caesars Southern Indiana becomes Betr regional partner

Betr has signed a deal with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ gaming entity, EBCI Holdings.

US.- Caesars Southern Indiana will become the new regional partner for microbetting-focused Betr. The partnership is predominantly equity-based, making EBCI Holdings, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ gaming entity, one of Betr’s largest shareholders.

The partnership is subject to regulatory approval. Betr plans to launch real-money microbetting in Indiana in the coming months.

Brad Seigel, general manager of Caesars Southern Indiana, said: “Our partnership with Betr will deliver a fresh, dynamic new way of betting to thousands of sports fans in our area. It’s a thrilling new way to engage with live sports.

“With Betr’s microbetting focus combined with Betr’s smart take on sports media led by boxing star Jake Paul, we believe Betr will be a fun new option for sports fans throughout Indiana and will appeal to mass market consumers.”

Joey Levy, founder and CEO of Betr, added: “We are thrilled to be working with Caesars Southern Indiana and EBCI Holdings to bring Betr to the Hoosier state. Market access is one of the primary expenses that comes with launching a regulated sports betting business in the U.S., so we have been focused on aligning ourselves with partners who buy into our vision and are willing to take equity in lieu of cash for access. We are thrilled to announce this partnership and we are grateful for the opportunity to undergo the licensing process with the Indiana Gaming Commission.”

Caesars Southern Indiana is owned by EBCI Holdings, the commercial gaming and hospitality entity of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). In 2021, It bought the business from Caesars Entertainment for approximately $250m.

The deal closed after approval from the Indiana Gaming Commission. The name, branding and appearance of the casino on Ohio River stayed the same, along with the player loyalty programme.

US Integrity partners with Betr ahead of Ohio launch

US Integrity has partnered with Betr in time for the latter’s launch in Ohio’s regulated market in January. US Integrity provides integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard, conducting analysis across an array of data sets to identify irregular contest-level, officiating and wagering patterns.

Matthew Holt, US Integrity’s CEO and co-founder, said: “US Integrity is proud to partner with Betr and assist as they grow their brand across the US and Canadian regulated sports wagering markets. US Integrity’s mission is to provide conflict-free, best in class insights and compliance solutions to our clients. We are looking forward to working with the exceptional team at Betr.