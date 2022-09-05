Caesars opens two sportsbooks and poker room in Louisiana

Harrah’s New Orleans and Bossier City Hotel & Casino have opened Caesars Sportsbooks.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has expanded its offering in Louisiana, opening two new sportsbooks and a poker room. Harrah’s New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City Hotel & Casino have each opened a Caesars Sportsbook. Harrah’s has also launched the largest poker room in Louisiana with its new World Series of Poker Room.

Caesars held ribbon-cutting events at both casinos, each featuring a ceremonial first bet. In New Orleans, Archie and Cooper Manning joined Pro Football Hall of Famer and former New Orleans Saint Rickey Jackson and Saints Superfan Leroy Mitchell Jr., known as “Whistle Monsta,” to open the new sportsbook and poker room. Jackson placed the first bet, a $1,000 wager on the Saints to win the Super Bowl.

In Bossier City, Mayor Tommy Chandler participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Dan Real, regional president at Caesars Entertainment, said: “This was a special week for Caesars and our longstanding commitment to Louisiana. The opening of our world-class Caesars Sportsbook locations and the new World Series of Poker Room add to the legacy that Harrah’s New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City have built in the Gulf Coast region.

“We’re ready to welcome sports fans into our sportsbooks, and we’re proud to open the largest poker room in Louisiana, true to the WSOP brand and what it represents.”

Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital, added: “These incredible openings are a testament to Louisiana residents, our Team Members, and the guests who visit these historic resorts. We truly feel like we’re part of the home team in Louisiana, and we take pride in serving the great customers and sports fans in the state.

“From our Caesars Sportsbook app to our retail sportsbooks and now our elevated World Series of Poker Room, we embrace the opportunity to provide guests with even more unforgettable experiences.”

The New Orleans openings mark another phase in the $325m transformation of Harrah’s New Orleans into Caesars New Orleans, which is expected to be finished by 2024. The venue now offers a 5,700-square-foot sportsbook with four betting windows, 12 self-service betting kiosks, a 147-foot video screen, and a high-powered audio system adjacent to the 5,000-square-foot World Series of Poker Room featuring 20 poker tables.

Horseshoe Bossier City’s new Caesars Sportsbook offers a 6,900-square-foot space with three betting windows, 15 self-service betting kiosks, more than 94 TVs with a high-powered audio system, a VIP viewing section, and a bar.

In August, Caesars Entertainment announced that its sports wagering platform, Caesars Sportsbook, was now available in Washington DC. The migration from the Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill app added more ways to deposit funds, faster payouts, expanded ways to wager, additional markets and a cleaner interface.

Caesars holds groundbreaking ceremony for Danville casino

Caesars Entertainment has broken ground on the construction of Caesars Virginia in Danville. Caesars executives and state and local representatives attended.

Costing $650m, Caesars Virginia will include a 500-room hotel and a casino gaming floor featuring over 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a WSOP poker room, and a Caesars Sportsbook. It was expected that the new gaming venue opened its doors next year, but it will open in 2024.