Caesars donates $3.3m to US non-profit organisations

US.- Caesars Entertainment has revealed a list of non-profit organisations to which it has given $3.3m in donations via the Caesars Foundation in the last year. The list includes a debut partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of America.

Meals on Wheels received a donation for the 20th consecutive year. The Caesars Foundation also gave to long-time partners Clean the World Foundation, International Center for Responsible Gaming, the National Park Trust, Public Education Foundation, Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and Second Wind Dreams.

“The gifts focus on organisations that fall into Caesars Entertainment’s core values including non-profits focusing on responsible gaming, sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion,” Caesars said.

Heather Rapp, SVP of corporate social responsibility, commented: “At Caesars Entertainment, we’re focused on giving back to the communities where our guests and team members live, work and play.

“These funds will provide critical support for communities and programmes in need across the US.”

The company added: “The Foundation is dedicated to supporting the communities in which Caesars Entertainment operates with an ongoing commitment to economic development while improving the quality of life of Team Members and their families, the community, and society at large.”

The Caesars Foundation is a private foundation funded by resorts owned or operated by Caesars Entertainment.

