Caesars begins hiring for Danville casino

Caesars Virginia is expected to open in late 2024 and a temporary casino will open in mid-2023.

US.- Caesars Entertainment is looking to fill hundreds of open positions for its upcoming Caesars Virginia which is expected to open in late 2024 in Danville. Caesars Virginia made the announcement on its social media platforms.

According to the release, Caesars Virginia is looking for “enthusiastic individuals to train how to deal cards and other exciting roles, with hundreds of open positions.”

It’s also offering training, and the chance to work alongside industry leaders. Caesars is accepting applications for key roles in preparation for its opening next year.

The job page shows several positions open including card dealers, marketing manager, table games supervisor, surveillance specialists and site supervisors, IT manager, dealer trainee, and table games shift manager.

Costing $650m, the permanent Caesars Virginia will include a 500-room hotel and a casino gaming floor featuring more than 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a WSOP poker room and a Caesars Sportsbook. There will also be a spa, pool area and fitness centre. Meeting and convention space will total 40,000 square feet with an entertainment venue to accommodate up to 2,500 guests.

Caesars Virginia is currently under construction, following groundbreaking in August. The permanent venue is expected to generate up to $38m in tax revenue for the city after the property is up and running in 2024.

The casino “will be a tourism engine and economic driver for Danville and the broader region,” Caesars said at the time of groundbreaking.

A few days before the groundbreaking ceremony, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) announced it was joining Caesars Entertainment as a joint venture partner in the Danville development.