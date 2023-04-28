Caesars temporary casino in Danville to open May 15

The Virginia Lottery Board has approved Caesars Virginia LLC’s application.

US.- The Virginia Lottery Board has approved an operating licence for Caesars Virginia. The vote clears the way for the opening of a temporary casino on May 10 in Danville. The permanent casino is due to open in late 2024.

Virginia Lottery Board Board chairman Ferhan Hamid said: “The Virginia Lottery Board takes very seriously its statutory role overseeing casino gambling in the commonwealth. All Virginians, whether or not they use these facilities, need to be aware that they are operated and regulated responsibly.”

As the third facility in Virginia, Caesar’s Virginia will join Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol and Rivers Casino Portsmouth. The Virginia Lottery Board approved the casino licence for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol in April 2022, and the temporary facility on the site of the former Bristol Mall opened on July 8 2022. It approved the casino licence for Rivers Casino Portsmouth in November, and the casino opened on January 23.

Caesars Virginia is currently under construction, following groundbreaking in August. The permanent venue is expected to generate up to $38m in tax revenue for the city after the property is up and running in 2024.

Costing $650m, it will include a 500-room hotel and a casino gaming floor featuring more than 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a WSOP poker room and a Caesars Sportsbook. There will also be a spa, pool area and fitness centre. Meeting and convention space will total 40,000 square feet with an entertainment venue to accommodate up to 2,500 guests.

In January, Caesars Entertainment started hiring to fill hundreds of open positions. It was looking for “enthusiastic individuals to train how to deal cards and other exciting roles, with hundreds of open positions.”

