BtoBet releases Greek betting focus industry report

BtoBet’s latest industry report delves into Greece’s igaming market, highlighting key trends, regulatory landscape, and growth opportunities.

Press release.- BtoBet has released its latest Industry Report as part of its betting focus series. The report examines how the market has undergone significant changes and regulatory reforms, shaping the landscape for both operators and players, whilst also delving into the several factors contributing to its promising outlook.

BtoBet’s Greek Betting Focus analyses the market’s trends, highlighting the significant shift towards the online channel that has been observed over the years. It discusses various key aspects, including:

– The consistent growth of Greece’s iGaming market,

– An overview of the legislative landscape,

– Market share analysis across different verticals, and

– An exploration of the technological landscape.

If you are interested in delving deeper into the opportunities presented by the Greek market, BtoBet’s Greek Betting Focus is available for free on btobet.com. To gain comprehensive information, feel free to contact our experts at investors@btobet.com.

