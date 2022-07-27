BtoBet publishes its latest report focused on the upcoming World Cup

The company’s World Cup Betting Focus also examines bookmakers’ needs and requirements in order to leverage the unique landscape surrounding this year’s tournament.

Press release.- Leading sportsbook supplier BtoBet, has published its latest Industry Report focusing on the upcoming World Cup which will be a unique sports event from several perspectives.

Not only will this be the first World Cup to be hosted in the Middle East, but for the first time in tournament history, this major event will take place during winter time, with leagues around the world taking a winter break allowing the national teams to take part in this prestigious tournament.

These unique set of circumstances will feature back-to-back sports events which will also characterise the post-tournament phase, with domestic leagues resuming only a handful of days after the Final takes place.

What this does is create a unique opportunity for bookmakers to acquire players and retain their engagement post-tournament by providing a content offering and betting products which are scalable beyond the World Cup.

BtoBet’s “World Cup Betting Focus” also analyses bookmakers’ needs and requirements to leverage the landscape of the unique events surrounding this year’s tournament, and how to increase the ARPU by heightening player engagement during and in the post-tournament phase.

The report focuses particularly on the need for bookmakers to:

Have a solid pre-match and live offering

Maximise the stacking of matches

Provide a localised World Cup offering to fill the gaps between events

Have at their disposal data-driven tools to maximise player engagement

BtoBet’s “World Cup Betting Focus” is available for free and can be accessed on btobet.com. Want to get in-depth information regarding the upcoming World Cup opportunities? Get in touch with our experts at investors@btobet.com.