BtoBet analyses the growth of the sports betting vertical amid increasing player engagement

Leading sportsbook provider BtoBet has published a new industry report focusing on the bustling online UK betting and gambling market.

Press release.- The “UK Betting Focus” latest report analyses sports betting as one of the most popular forms of online betting in the market, and the different levels of engagement of the local punters.

BtoBet’s Report also details how the market has evolved over the past couple of years, and how the country has established itself as the leading market in Europe.

More specifically the “UK Betting Focus” gives an in-depth insight into the market specifically regarding:

Sports betting vertical market share in comparison to other verticals

Segmentation of the sports betting vertical;

The growth of sports betting in terms of GGR;

Active players;

Sessions Lengths

The “UK Betting Focus” is available for free and can be accessed on BtoBet.com.

On the other hand, BtoBet also analysed opportunities in the newly regulated Canadian market. The “Canada Betting Focus” estimates that the market will reach levels between CA$1.5bn and CA$2.4bn in the second year after legalization.

The document provides a regulatory overview. Also, it makes reference to data indicating the market’s short term growth trajectory, which is estimated to reach levels between CA$1.5bn (USD 1.1bn) to CA$2.4bn (USD 1.9bn) in the second year post-legalization, compared to CA$241.7m (USD 189.5m) pre-legalization.