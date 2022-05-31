BtoBet powers SmashUp brand through Pariplay sportsbook integration

Smashup is amongst the first partners to be powered by BtoBet’s cutting-edge sportsbook platform.

BtoBet’s SmashUp partnership demonstrates the ease of integration of quality sportsbooks through Pariplay’s aggregation platform.

Press release.- Aspire Global’s BtoBet has announced an agreement with entertainment company Long Island to power its LatAm-focused “Smashup” brand. Smashup is amongst the first partners to be powered by BtoBet’s cutting-edge sportsbook platform via its native integration on Pariplay’s Fusion™ aggregation platform.

The native integration of the Neuron 3 sportsbook on the Fusion™ platform addresses operators’ pain points, particularly those relating to a long time to market due to the complex nature of integrating a quality third-party sportsbook platform, and the challenges associated with multiple platform integrations.

Through this agreement apart from providing access to its high-powered sports betting platform, BtoBet will also be providing expert risk management, and a vast portfolio of pre-match and live sports events on a monthly basis.

Dima Reiderman, BtoBet’s chief operating officer, said: “I am pleased to welcome Smashup to BtoBet’s large family, particularly because it is one of the first brands utilising BtoBet’s sportsbook platform via Pariplay’s FusionTM platform. Not only is this an industry-first approach for operators to gain access to a quality sportsbook in a very short time to market, but furthermore it removes all the complexities which typically accompany the integration of multiple platforms. I am positive that BtoBet’s Neuron 3 sports betting platform, in parallel to our risk management services, will be key in the brand’s target of increasing its market share in the LatAm region.”

Justin Wong, Long Island’s COO, said: “We are pleased to partner with an experienced partner such as BtoBet, which has a proven track record in South America. I am also highly satisfied with the simplified integration of the sportsbook platform, a process that would usually require a significant investment for an operator in terms of financials, technical and human resources. I am positive that together with BtoBet Smashup’s brand will maintain its growth trajectory and eventually increase its regional presence.”