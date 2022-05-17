BtoBet expands its presence in Cameroon with Bet237 deal

The deal will see the operator make use of BtoBet’s sportsbook and PAM platforms to deliver an entertaining sportsbook and casino experience on the Bet237 brand.

BtoBet has announced an agreement with Ngnatat Sarl Trading, an omnichannel operator, through its Certified Partner for Africa STM Gaming.

Focusing on providing a high standard of UX, Bet237 will be delivering a diverse portfolio of offerings to its players based on local and international sports events, a wide selection of virtual sports, and online and live casino. Bet237 will also be utilising BtoBet’s leading managed trading services for full trading and risk management solutions.

Sabrina Soldà, BtoBet’s Chief Marketing Officer, said: “BtoBet’s cutting-edge sportsbook platform, with its highly flexible approach, allows our partners to maintain an edge on the competition in the demanding African landscape. Furthermore, our localised approach, whereby we tailor our solutions to reflect not only the technological differences differentiating one country from another but also from a content perspective, enables our partners to deliver a bet stimulating experience to their players, eventually leading to the brand’s greater market share.”

Alessandro Pizzolotto, Co-Founder and CEO of STM Gaming, said: “Strong GDP growth in sub-Sahara countries are underpinning the local iGaming industry’s growth forecast well above the global rate until 2025. Even though the local landscape is historically dominated by retail betting and land-based casinos, mobile money has provided an entry point for online betting, with numerous operators seeking to capitalise on the current digital shift. Throughout the years BtoBet has proven itself as the leading sportsbook platform supplier for Africa, with its technologies meeting the local scenario’s requirements, which differ greatly from those of more mature markets.”

A representative from Bet237 said: “BtoBet’s experience in the region speaks for itself, especially when it comes to identifying the key traits that distinguish the market on a country-by-country basis. We were looking for a trusted partner that could meet our prerequisites for both the online and retail channels, and I am positive that the Neuron 3 platform will allow us to diversify our offering and give us a competitive edge in terms of the experience we provide to our players.”

