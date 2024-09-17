Bryam Jacquet, TaDa Gaming: “We have always attracted those players who have graduated from video gaming to online slots”

TaDa Gaming’s Head of Business Development spoke to Focus Gaming News about how the company is preparing for the upcoming SBC Summit Lisbon, current igaming trends, and what are TaDa Gaming’s current expectations to keep up with its growth plans.

Exclusive interview.- TaDa Gaming has announced its participation in the SBC Summit Lisbon, scheduled to take place from September 24 to 26 in Portugal’s capital. Ahead of the company’s presence at the event, Bryam Jacquet, head of business development, granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview to reflect on the company’s expectations, its growth plans, and which are the main trends that can be seen in the igaming market nowadays.

What is TaDa Gaming preparing for the SBC Summit Lisbon? What are the company’s objectives ahead of the expo?

We are looking to build on our hard work to date. 2024 has already been a significant year for TaDa in terms of delivering new products, raising brand awareness, and solidifying our position across Europe and LatAm as a tier-one provider for player engagement and retention. We are especially excited about Italy, where we will shortly be launching our Fishing-Shooting games and we still have a lot more news to share, so SBC Lisbon is a big event for us in every way.

To date, we have released over 30 new games across all genres with enhanced features and unique mechanics as well as customizable gamification tools, GiftCode, and Win Card; plus we have secured gaming licenses from the Swedish Spelinspektionen and The Hellenic Gaming Commission and we are currently waiting for official confirmation from Romania and the UK Gambling Commission.

The result is that we have signed with both global and local partners across multiple regulated markets and we plan to continue with this growth trajectory.

With over 25,000 delegates and key players across the industry attending SBC Lisbon, we are looking forward to meeting with existing clients and making new connections. In this way, we widen our knowledge and opportunities, build trust, and stay ahead of the competition: so we welcome everyone to meet us on our Stand B610 and discover more about our successful products.

Anyone can set a meeting by emailing us or just join us on our Stand for our TriLuck competition and some TaDa hospitality.

What games from your portfolio have you selected to present at the event?

We currently release a new game every week and we have our new Roadmap to present, but we will be hosting several on-stand events to promote our TriLuck series – 3 Coin Treasures, 3 Lucky Piggy, and 3 Pots Dragon.

Since their release in May and June, these slots have quickly outperformed on all KPIs from rounds played to increasing bet levels. Whilst each slot shows a different theme, the impact of the interacting features, which deliver accumulative wins, plus the chance to unlock all three features in a single spin for maximum wins cannot be overstated as the drivers for the games’ extraordinary success.

We also have our DARKREEL series: this is a new direction in 3D cinematic graphics to create a very realistic depiction of the horror genre films. Our first release, Nightfall Hunting, offers unique features and a 10,000x max win in a chilling tale of the Undead.

However, our game enhancement tools will also be a key reveal at SBC. GiftCode is a one-click gamification tool to reward players and a cost-effective way to increase sign-ups, deposits, retention, repeat plays, and overall loyalty. We trialled it across Brazil with some impressive results including 95/98 per cent take-up and an average uplift of 30,000 new player sign-ups each month throughout the trial period.

What important igaming trends do you consider have emerged to date during 2024?

The rise in accurate personalisation and tailoring of games based on deep data mining has been interesting. We have always attracted those players who have graduated from video gaming to online slots.

The experience and preferences of these second-generation digital natives are driving trends such as NFTs and in-game purchases, increased levels of challenges and quests. We can only see this trend getting more mainstream as new players sign up and existing players discover the novel and immersive gaming that personalization brings.

Social and community gaming is also on the rise for many reasons. We have releases, including Fortune Roulette and Crash Goal, that already offer this capability with more in production and we see this as a significant growth area.

Multiplayer offerings are also becoming more mainstream. Our Fishing-Shooting games, especially the recent release, Fortune King Jackpot, really tap into this collaborative style of gaming and we anticipate this will also be a long-term trend into 2025 and beyond.

What innovative features cannot be missing in the games that the company launched recently?

That’s an interesting one! The TriLuck series is dependent on the interplay of features that deliver accumulative wins, plus the chance to unlock all three features in a single spin for maximum wins, so literally this has to be part of every TriLuck release.

However, we have recently launched several new features that are unique to us. Using ‘EX’ as the descriptor – as in EXtra, EXciting, EXcel, and so on, depending on the slot, either the symbol lands on the reels or players can buy into the feature by clicking the symbol and this then adds another bonus or layer into the game.

In Nightfall Hunting, the EX-MATCH symbol triggers an additional rewards feature, in this case, an extra Free Spin and the potential to trigger an upgrade to the feature; whilst in the latest release Speed Baccarat, the EX symbol is a buy-in that adds Multipliers to the wins.

At TaDa, our signature is making the features work together to develop the play. Every release we produce has several features from Multipliers, Wheels of Fortune, Hold & Win, secondary bonus games, and so on but the real innovation comes from their interplay and how this impacts both the game and the win potential. So, rather than a specific feature, it is how the features interact that is important.

What important challenges will TaDa Gaming face in the next months?

All the usual ones that every igaming business faces will apply to us – increased and rapidly changing regulations across many emerging markets; increased competition in an already crowded industry; successfully working with evolving technology across all platforms and staying ahead; and driving and adapting trends to ensure we stay at the forefront for player engagement.

However, at TaDa, we are a learning organization and we can respond rapidly and efficiently. We do our research so we are compliant; we correctly identify player preferences; we prioritise top-class translation and localisation; and we look to help our players learn and improve their skills to fully enjoy our portfolio.

This all comes about because we have strong leadership and solid teamwork so we can approach all our challenges with confidence.