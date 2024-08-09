Brazilian media companies consider launch of sports betting franchises

Globo, Band UOL and SBT are reportedly looking at options to enter the upcoming regulated market.

Brazil.- On the last count, only five operators had applied for licences ahead of the launch of regulated online gambling in Brazil. However, that’s likely to change now that the government has published the final ordinances for market regulation and confirmed the regulation of igaming. And it seems Brazil’s biggest media companies are looking at their options.

It’s been reported that Globo, Band UOL and SBT are considering the launch of online sports betting franchises. Globo, the biggest of the three, has already registered with the betting management system SIGAP for a licence. Brazilian media suggest that it is evaluating a possible partnership with BetMGM.

Globo owns the Cartola FC fantasy game and recently named Betnacional as the sponsor of its Brazil Serie-A football broadcasts. Meanwhile, the television group SBT Group has registered the domain TeleSena.bet, taking the name of its lottery operation. The group is reported to be looking at working with Playtech and Galerabet. Finally, Band UOL is reportedly in conversations with OpenBet.

Six operators have now made applications for Brazilian gambling licences: Betnacional, Kaizen’s Betano, Superbet, Rei do Pitaco, Sportingbet and Big Brazil. The new gambling regulator, the SPA, expects to issue the first licences by the end of this year in time for a market launch in January 2025. Last week, the SPA confirmed a requirement for licensees to undergo on-site inspections.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian Senate has begun to deliberate on a proposal to legalise land-based casino gambling. Bill 2,234/22, presented by Senator Irajá Abreu, would also allow the regulation of bingo, horseracing and the sale of jogo do bicho instant win games.