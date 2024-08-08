Brazil gambling regulator confirms requirement for on-site inspections

The final ordinances have been published ahead of the launch of Brazil’s regulated online gambling market.

Brazil.- The Brazilian Secretariat for Prizes and Bets (SPA) has outlined a requirement for on-site inspections as part of the upcoming regulated online gambling market. As detailed in Ordinance 1,125, the regulator will make in-person visits to licensees’ offices from January 2025.

The SPA will also process data from operators’ websites via the Betting Management System (SIGAP). Operators will have to notify the regulator via the SIGAP of any suspicions of match-fixing to the manipulation of results within five business days. The regulator may launch an investigation if irregularities are found and must then notify the competent bodies.

The SPA also reserves the right to act with state, district and federal police and both state and union Public Prosecutor’s Offices to inspect unlicensed operators.

Ordinances released last week confirmed that online slots, roulette and card games such as blackjack and poker will be permitted along with sports betting when the licensed online gambling market goes live. Crash games will also be permitted, but they must be random and not based on a player’s skill. The games must clearly display the maximum and minimum values of the prize multiplier and the frequency with which it increases. Fortune Tiger will also be permitted despite the recent arrests of influencers for promoting the game amid controversy around spam campaigns.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian Senate will today (Thursday) start to deliberate on a proposal to legalise land-based casino gambling. Bill 2,234/22, presented by Senator Irajá Abreu would also allow the regulation of bingo, horseracing and the sale of jogo do bicho instant win games.