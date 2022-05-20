Bragg Gaming Group receives igaming licence in Pennsylvania

Bragg Gaming will enter Pennsylvania with its acquisition of Spin Games.

The gaming company has announced that it has received approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) to complete its acquisition of Spin Games.

US.- Bragg Gaming Group has announced that it has received approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) to participate in Pennsylvania’s igaming market.

The PGCB’s okay is the final regulatory approval needed for Bragg to complete its acquisition of Spin Games. Spin Games holds licences in igaming-regulated US states including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Connecticut.

Yaniv Spielberg, chief strategy officer for Bragg, said, “We appreciate the PGCB’s staff members’ diligence in reviewing our license application and thank them for the approval to enter Pennsylvania’s iGaming market. Reflecting this license approval, we look forward to completing our acquisition of Spin Games in the next few weeks.

“Since announcing the planned acquisition, we have worked closely with the Spin Games team to complete the technical integration between our Remote Game Server and their technology platform and as a result, we are ready to begin operating in several U.S. markets very quickly following the completion of the acquisition later this month.

“We expect the Spin Games and our RGS combined offering will deliver the benefits of our advanced player engagement, data tools and platform technology alongside Spin Games’ U.S. market content and operator relationships, providing for a differentiated and widely distributed iGaming product offering.”

Bragg Gaming Group receives igaming licence in Ontario

Bragg Gaming Group has been granted a licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). The Canadian province’s regulated igaming market opened on April 4.

The licence allows Bragg to supply local igaming and sports betting operators with its player account management (PAM) platform, igaming content, and managed services.

