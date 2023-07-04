Bragg Gaming chief commercial officer Chris Looney steps down

Looney has stepped down as Bragg Gaming’s CCO after two years in the role.

Canada.- Chris Looney has stepped down as Bragg Gaming’s chief commercial officer (CCO) after two years in the position. Looney joined the firm in May 2021 from Red Tiger Gaming, now part of Evolution, where he served as commercial director. He leaves to begin a new venture.

Looney said in a post on LinkedIn: “A heartfelt thank you to all of my friends and colleagues at Bragg Gaming for making the last two years fun and exciting – there are too many names to mention individually. It’s been tough but we’ve changed the face of the business, created a super successful content vertical, hit huge milestones, and grown exponentially into new markets with all products.

“We’ve forged great relationships with customers on both sides of the pond and I personally look forward to reconnecting again in the future. Bragg Gaming is very well set up for continued growth and I look forward to charting its success from the sidelines.”

Gaming Group has released the voting results from its annual shareholders’ meeting. The vote approved all seven members that were nominated to the board of directors: Kent Young, Don Robertson, Ron Baryoseph, Matevž Mazij, Holly Gagnon, Mark Clayton, and Yaniv Sherman.

Three nominees replace chair Paul Godfrey, Paul Pathak, and Rob Godfrey, who opted not to stand for re-election

Bragg Gaming Group has launched its new content and Remote Game Server (RGS) technology with WynnBET Casino and Sportsbook in New Jersey. The launch expands the reach of the company’s new Bragg Studios proprietary content in the US.