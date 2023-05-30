Bragg Gaming launches RGS content in New Jersey via WynnBET

The launch expands the reach of the company’s new Bragg Studios proprietary content in the US.

US.- The igaming content provider Bragg Gaming Group has announced that it has launched its new content and Remote Game Server (RGS) technology with WynnBET Casino and Sportsbook in New Jersey. The launch expands the reach of the company’s new Bragg Studios proprietary content in the US.

Proprietary content from Bragg Studios, including Fairy Dust from Atomic Slot Lab, as well as new exclusive content from the company’s Powered by Bragg portfolio, is now available for WynnBET’s customers.

Kunal Mishra, chief operating officer for Americas for Bragg Gaming Group, said: “We are delighted to further build on our relationship with WynnBET by extending the reach of our new games to their players in New Jersey. We are confident our innovative proprietary and exclusive third-party games will help WynnBET continue engaging with their existing players at high levels and attract new players.

“This new content introduction highlights the continued successful introduction of our proprietary and third-party content with leading North American iGaming operators. We expect this ongoing rollout of our new content and RGS technology in New Jersey, one of the country’s largest iCasino markets, will help drive consistent, long-term growth.”

The roll-out with WynnBET in New Jersey extends an existing collaboration between the two online gaming companies in North America. Bragg also provides igaming content to WynnBET’s players in New Jersey and Michigan through its Spin Games RGS.

New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $462.7m in April

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement reported on the state’s gaming revenue for April. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $462.7m, up 9.5 per cent compared to April 2022’s $422.5m.

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $231.5m, down 1.6 per cent compared to $235.3m in April 2022. The online gaming win was $158.9, up 16.1 per cent year-on-year from $136.9m. Sports wagering gross revenue was $72.3m, a 43.6 per cent increase from $50.3m.