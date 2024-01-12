Boyd Gaming donates $200,000 to non-profit organizations

The company’s donations were a part of its “Wreaths and Trees of Hope” competition and the amount donated was the largest in the 16-year history of the event.

US.- The gaming and hospitality company Boyd Gaming has reported a donation amount of more than $200,000 to nearly 190 non-profit organizations in eleven US states. The donations were a part of its “Wreaths and Trees of Hope” competition and were the largest in the 16-year history of the event.

Participants decorated wreaths or trees in the spirit of their organization’s mission. The cash prizes were determined by votes from Boyd Gaming customers, who were invited to vote online and in person throughout the holiday season.

The competition debuted at Delta Downs Racetrack Casino & Hotel in 2007. The event now takes place in 26 Boyd Gaming properties in various US states including Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The total amount donated since the project started is nearly $1.5m.

In December, Boyd Gaming announced the promotions of four of its senior executives. Steve Thompson was promoted to chief administrative officer and Steve Schutte was named executive vice president of operations. Ted Bogich was named chief operating officer and Ward Shaw was promoted to executive vice president of operations for the Midwest and South region.