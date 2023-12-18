Boyd Gaming announces senior executive appointments

Boyd Gaming Corporation has announced the promotions of four senior executives.

US.- The gaming and hospitality company Boyd Gaming has announced the promotions of four of its senior executives. Steve Thompson has been promoted to chief administrative officer and Steve Schutte has been named executive vice president of operations. Ted Bogich has been named chief operating officer and Ward Shaw has been promoted to executive vice president of operations for the Midwest and South region.

Previously, Thompson served as executive vice president of operations for the Nevada region. Succeeding Thompson is Schutte, who was previously senior vice president of operations for the company’s Las Vegas Locals properties.

In his new role, Thompson will oversee several key corporate functions, including procurement, administration, design and construction, corporate social responsibility, corporate communications, and race and sports. He has served in various senior executive positions in the company since joining the company in 1983.

Schutte will be responsible for corporate slot, food and beverage and hotel operations. With 30 years of experience in the gaming industry, Schutte joined the company in 2014 and served as senior vice president of operations.

Also effective immediately, Bogich has been promoted to chief operating officer after serving as executive vice president of operations for the company’s Midwest and South region. Succeeding Bogich in that position is Ward Shaw, who previously oversaw operations in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio as senior vice president of operations.

Bogich will have oversight of the company’s 28 properties nationwide. He will also retain oversight of corporate marketing and slot analytics and strategy. He joined Boyd Gaming in 2004 as vice president and general manager of Sam’s Town Tunica and was named vice president and general manager of Blue Chip Casino Hotel in 2007. He was promoted to senior vice president of operations in 2012 and to executive vice president of operations in 2016.

Shaw has served as senior vice president of operations for Boyd Gaming since joining the company in 2018. Previously, he held various senior-level positions for large gaming companies in multiple jurisdictions.

Keith Smith, president and chief executive officer, said: “These appointments strengthen our management structure and help position Boyd for today’s dynamic and fast-changing environment. Each of these four accomplished executives has played a critical role in our Company’s success, and through their expanded roles we will further leverage their talent and expertise as we continue to drive long-term growth and efficiencies throughout our operations.”

Boyd Gaming completes $50m renovation at Fremont Hotel and Casino

Boyd Gaming has completed the final part of a $50m renovation at Fremont Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas. The casino’s gaming floor was upgraded as well as its entrance and bar.

The new gaming floor offers 120 games on the site of the former buffet area with a new entrance on Third Street. In January, a FanDuel Sportsbook opened along with 10,000 square feet of additional gaming space and a six-stall food hall. FanDuel provides odds and branding to the venue while Boyd continues to manage the book’s betting operations.