Borussia D v Real Madrid: 1xBet analyses the Champions League final match

1xBet announces the battle between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

Borussia D made people talk about themselves

Terzic, who missed out on the championship title last season, can make up for lost time in the Champions League. Thanks to careful and practical play, his team was able to make it to the playoffs from the “group of death”.

The team’s path to the final was not flawless: PSV could have bounced back in the second match, Atlético could have played better in the opening 30 minutes of the round, and PSG was close to turning the game around with a final assault. But everything ended well, and Dortmund will play in the finals for the third time in its history.

However, it is impossible to make it to the finals on luck alone. We must remember how competently Edin Terzic structured his team’s game and with what dedication the players, from whom no one expected anything, fought on the pitch.

Legends Mats Hummels and Marco Reus lost the memorable 2013 Champions League final. The hero of the recent quarterfinal was Marcel Sabitzer, whose career did not work out at Bayern and Man United. Jadon Sancho is flourishing after an extremely unsuccessful period at Manchester. And Dortmund’s top scorer, Niclas Füllkrug, played in the second Bundesliga 2 years ago and could only dream of participating in a tournament of this level.

27 years have passed since the victory at Juventus, and the main shelf of the club museum is overgrown with dust. Will Borussia have a reason to do a spring cleaning before a new trophy?

Real tries to achieve more

This will be Real Madrid's 18th Champions League final. They only lost the decisive match three times: to Benfica, Inter and Liverpool. The last defeat was in 1981 – 43 years ago. The team is the king of the Champions League.

This season, Los Blancos' path was thorny: in the playoffs, they were on the verge of elimination several times but heroically overcame difficulties.

This season, Los Blancos’ path was thorny: in the playoffs, they were on the verge of elimination several times but heroically overcame difficulties. Their opponents came up with uncomfortable scenarios for them match after match, but Real adapted and sometimes won, not without a bit of luck. This happened with Manchester City in the quarterfinals and Bayern in the semifinals.

The Meringues spend almost the entire season without their main goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, and defensive leader, Eder Militao. It took Vinicius and Rodrygo a long time to get used to their new roles in an unusual 4-3-1-2 formation. Former Borussia player Jude Bellingham, who will play in the final against his former club, does not shine as often in the spring as in the autumn. But the champion spirit of Real Madrid does not disappear: Carlo Ancelotti created an ideal microclimate, and today, any player of this team can contribute to the victory. Need examples? Joselu scored a brace in the last minutes and became the hero of the semifinal against Bayern, and Andriy Lunin worthily replaced Thibaut Courtois and won a penalty shootout in a difficult quarterfinal against Manchester City.

Terzic vs Ancelotti

The Champions League final pits two flexible coaches with two different philosophies and a 23-year age difference. The human approach of Ancelotti and Terzic is similar: friendly relations in the team and relative democracy.

Prediction from 1xBet

A reliable bookmaker considers Real the favourite and offers bets on the Spaniards' victory with odds of 1.663, on Borussia's victory with odds of 5.49, and in the event of a draw, the odds will be 2.995. Although the gap between the finalists is huge, the battle status of the match guarantees an abundance of bets on different outcomes.