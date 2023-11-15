Borgata Winter Poker Open to return in January

Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa and BetMGM Poker have announced the return of the competition.

US.- Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, has announced the return of the Borgata Winter Poker Open from January 1 to 26, 2024. It will consist of 22 main events featuring $10m in guarantees and 20 secondary and satellite events.

In December 2023 and January 2024, BetMGM Poker will offer weekly Borgata Winter Poker Open packages. It will also offer nightly seat-only qualifiers to the Kickoff, Almighty Million, Mystery Bounty, and Championship events. Players can reserve seats online for $2 or register online through the BetMGM Poker app from December 3.

Borgata Winter Poker Open will begin with the Kick-Off Event, which features an $800 buy-in and a $2,000,000 guarantee. The Borgata Winter Poker Open Championship, a five-day No Limit Hold’Em event, will offer a $5,300 buy-in and a $3,000,000 guarantee. The main event schedule also includes a Ladies’ Championship and a Seniors Championship.

Kellie DeCelis, director of poker operations, said: “Borgata is the premier gaming destination on the East Coast, and that includes our world-class poker tournaments. After the success of last year’s tournament, ‘The Return,’ we’re excited to offer a Poker Open series and provide so many options for Championship poker at Borgata once again.”

Luke Staudenmaier, director of Poker, BetMGM, added: “BetMGM Poker is looking forward to collaborating with Borgata on another thrilling omnichannel event. With online qualifiers as low as $2, we are expecting new and seasoned players alike to get in on the action.”

In August, BetMGM and Borgata Hotel Casino launched Dual Play Roulette on BetMGM and Borgata Online Casino in New Jersey. The roulette, which is provided by Evolution, allows players at a physical roulette table and players online to participate in the same game. The roulette is located on Borgata’s gaming floor with multiple cameras positioned around the table.

See also: BetMGM launches Borgata Arcade in New Jersey