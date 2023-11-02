BetMGM launches Borgata Arcade in New Jersey

Borgata Arcade offers content at Borgata Online Casino in New Jersey.

US.- BetMGM has announced that Borgata Arcade is now available at Borgata Online Casino in New Jersey. Borgata Arcade’s product suite consists of over 120 games featuring dozens of Slingo titles and over forty game-themed slots such as Monopoly, Space Invaders, and Ghostbusters Triple Slime.

Matt Prevost, chief revenue officer at BetMGM, said: “Borgata Arcade offers an all-in-one place for players to find their favorite games. From the traditional shopping mall arcade to its popularity in home consoles, the arcade continues to evolve as BetMGM now brings it to life in iGaming.”

Angus Nisbet, vice president of gaming, BetMGM, added: “Borgata Arcade combines familiar titles that have enjoyed decades of success at brick-and-mortar casinos with games exclusively available online. The selection truly captures the fun and excitement of an arcade, and we look forward to bringing it to even more of our customers soon.”

In August, BetMGM and Atlantic City’s Borgata Hotel Casino announced the launch of Dual Play Roulette on BetMGM and Borgata Online Casino in New Jersey. The roulette, which is provided by Evolution, allows players at a physical roulette table and players online to participate in the same game. The roulette is located on Borgata’s gaming floor with multiple cameras positioned around the table.

New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $521.5m in September

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported on the state’s gaming revenue for September. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $521.5m, up 7.5 per cent from September 2022 ($485m).

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $246.5m, down 2.1 per cent compared to September 2022 ($251.7m). The online gaming win was $163.8m, up 21.1 per cent year-on-year from $135.2m. Sports wagering gross revenue was $111.1m, a 13.4 per cent increase from $98m.