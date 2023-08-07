BetMGM and Borgata Casino launch Dual Play Roulette in New Jersey

Roulette players online and physically at the Atlantic City casino can participate in the same game.

US.- BetMGM and Atlantic City’s Borgata Hotel Casino have announced the launch of Dual Play Roulette on BetMGM and Borgata Online Casino in New Jersey. The roulette, which is provided by Evolution, allows players at a physical roulette table and players online to participate in the same game. The roulette is located on Borgata’s gaming floor with multiple cameras positioned around the table.

Jamie Bruno, VP of casino operations at Borgata, said: “We are thrilled to unveil the revolutionary Dual Play Roulette on BetMGM and Borgata Online Casino, marking a momentous collaboration between two industry leaders. We are incredibly proud to present this cutting-edge offering to our esteemed players in New Jersey. We invite players to immerse themselves in this gaming experience, where tradition meets technology, and excitement knows no limits.”

Oliver Bartlett, director of online gaming at BetMGM, added: “Dual Play Roulette truly meets players where they are. This is a great example of online and land-based casinos leveraging technology to bring players a better omnichannel experience. BetMGM is excited launch Dual Play Roulette with Borgata, which has set the standard for gaming in Atlantic City for two decades.”

New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $457m in June

New Jersey’s gaming revenue reported by casinos, racetracks and their partners was $457m in June, up nearly 14 per cent from June 2022. In May 2023, revenue was $470.9m. The casino win for the nine casino hotel properties was $241m, narrowly surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

WIth online win included, Borgata recorded nearly $105m in June, up 5.3 per cent from a year earlier. Golden Nugget won $53.7m, up 11 per cent; Hard Rock $51.2m, down 1.7 per cent; Ocean nearly $40m, up nearly 24 per cent; Tropicana $29.5m, down 6.7 per cent; Caesars $21.6m, up 10 per cent; Harrah’s nearly $21m, up 3.4 per cent; Bally’s won $19.4m, up 10 per cent; and Resorts $15.3m, up nearly 11 per cent. Resorts Digital, the casino’s online arm, won $61m, up nearly 87 per cent.