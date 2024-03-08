Borgata Hotel Casino and BetMGM Poker to host poker tournament

The Borgata Spring Poker Open will return from April 29 to May 14.

US.- Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa and BetMGM Poker have announced the return of the Borgata Spring Poker Open. The series will take place at the Atlantic City casino from April 29 to May 14. There will be three events with over $4m in guarantees. Players can reserve seats online through BetMGM Poker from April 1.

The tournament begins with the Almighty Million Kick-Off Event, which will feature a $500 buy-in and a $1,000,000 guarantee and concludes with a live stream of the final table. The second week features a Mirror Mystery Bounty with a $900 buy-in and a $500,000 guarantee. BetMGM Poker offers the King of Poker Progressive Bounty Shoot Out and a $150,000 Online Hybrid Championship where players will start online and finish live at Borgata. The Borgata Spring Poker Open Championship is a $2,700 buy-in and a $2,000,000 guarantee.

Kellie DeCelis, director of Poker Operations at Borgata, said: “After the incredible turnout at Borgata’s Winter Poker Open, we’re thrilled to announce the expansion of our tournament offerings to cater even more to our dedicated player base. We appreciate the continued support from our poker community and eagerly anticipate the turnout for this spring’s events.”

From January 1 to 26, Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa hosted the Borgata Winter Poker Open. It consisted of 22 main events and 20 secondary and satellite events.

The World Series of Poker to launch in Las Vegas in May

The World Series of Poker has announced the schedule for the 2024 edition. The 55th edition of the series will take place at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas from May 28 to July 17. It will have nearly 700 tables, new events, and the WSOP Main Event Bracelet.

The Main Event will begin on July 3, with four starting flights running until July 6. Late registration will be available on July 7-8. The Main Event Final Table will occur July 16-17 at the Horseshoe Las Vegas. Last year’s main event drew a record 10,043 entrants and crowned Daniel Weinman as its champion.