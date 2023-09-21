Booming Games takes players back to the Ice Age with “Mammoth Tundra”

Wilds, Expanding Wild and Free Spins wait for those who can brave the cold and the beasts that roam the reels in the provider’s latest blockbuster release.

Press release.- Players are being given the opportunity to travel back in time to the ice age in the latest slot from in-demand provider, Booming Games. Those who can brace the icy winds of “Mammoth Tundra” will come face to face with beasts and potentially big wins.

Players must trek across the frozen reels – which take the 5×3 format – and keep their wits about them at all times. Not only can Woolly Mammoths cross their path, but so too can sabre tooth tigers and other wild animals.

There are also the Wilds that players will want to meet – these can land at any time during the base game and when they do they transform into Expanding Wilds that cover the entire reel for monster win potential.

The chilling action does not stop there. When three or more Scatter symbols drop the Free Spins bonus comes back from extinction with players initially awarded 12 Free Games. Any Wilds that land while the feature plays out Expand and add another Free Spin to the counter.

But that’s not all. Expanding Wilds also upgrades all major symbols on the reels to the next highest symbol for the rest of the Free Spins. This icy blast across the big win tundra means even bigger potential payouts for players.

“Mammoth Tundra” really does take players back to the ice age and is the latest addition to Booming Games’ growing portfolio of slots covering a huge selection of themes. It follows cold on the heels of titles like Light of Ra and Dog Heist Shift n’ Win.

As with all of the provider’s titles, Mammoth Tundra has been certified for launch in core regulated markets including the UK, Sweden and all Malta jurisdictions.

Moritz Blume, director of Product at Booming Games, said: “The summer may be coming to an end and with winter on its way, there’s no better time to introduce Mammoth Tundra, the latest slot from Booming Games.

“This is a game that takes the ice age theme and gives it a cool blast of bonus features including Wilds, Expanding Wilds and Free Spins to deliver plenty of beastly wins in addition to the beasts that roam the reels.

“We look forward to seeing Mammoth Tundra land in the lobbies of our operator partners and for players to begin their trek towards big wins.”