Booming Games releases new slot Light of Ra with three Free Spins bonuses

Latest Booming Games slot takes players on an ancient adventure with plenty of big win potential thanks to three different Free Spins bonuses.

Press release.- Curious about travelling into the unknown on your very own ancient Egyptian adventure? Booming Games is allowing players to satisfy this curiosity in its latest slot release, Light of Ra, where there are plenty of treasures to be discovered.

Light of Ra takes the classic Egypt theme and gives it the Booming Games twist. Intrepid players are given the chance to explore tombs and temples in search of antiquities, gems and riches. This includes the secret temple of Ra, the King of the gods and creator of all.

To find Ra’s secret temple, players must take on the game’s 5×3 reel game matrix where there are 30 paylines active with each spin. They are helped on their quest by plenty of bonus features, all of which are fit for the King of the gods.

This includes Free Spins with between six and ten awarded when three to five Scatters land respectively. There are three different types of Scatters – Red, Blue and Green, with each having its own special Free Spins reward.

Red Scatters add Light of Ra Wilds to the reels which then move into different positions with each Free Spin. This feature stays active until there are no more Free Games and can be retriggered, giving the player one more Light of Ra Wild and an extra Free Spin.

The Blue Scatter upgrades between one and five Majors and adds one additional Free Game, while Green Scatters remove Minors which appear in the form of Scarabs – one to two Green Scatters land depending on how many triggered the Free Spins bonus. A cascade then happens with only new symbols.

If the players want to speed up their arrival at Ra’s temple, they can buy the bonus in the markets where this feature is permitted. If they do, the Major Upgrade, Minor Eliminator or Light of Ra Wilds will appear during the base game for those potentially big wins.

Moritz Blume, director of Product at Booming Games, said: “Players need to let the Light of Ra guide them to potential riches. This is an ancient Egyptian-themed game with a difference and one where players really feel the heat as they enter temples and tombs in search of treasure.

“The Free Spins bonus feature adds another level of anticipation and excitement, but for those that can’t wait and want to find the real treasure sooner, they can buy the bonus.

“This is another strong addition to our growing portfolio of games, and we look forward to seeing players travel back to ancient Egypt and find the legendary treasures hidden inside Ra’s secret temple.”